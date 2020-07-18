Zcash (ZEC) Reaches Market Cap of $568.88 Million

Zcash (CURRENCY:ZEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for about $59.13 or 0.00645057 BTC on exchanges including Exmo, OTCBTC, Bitfinex and Crex24. In the last seven days, Zcash has traded up 6.3% against the dollar. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $568.88 million and $154.04 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00102150 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00081161 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001161 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Zcash Profile

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 9,620,612 coins. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash . Zcash’s official website is z.cash . Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “zk-SNARKsThe BasicZcash is the first widespread application of zk-SNARKs, a novel form of zero-knowledge cryptography. The strong privacy guarantee of Zcash is derived from the fact that shielded transactions in Zcash can be fully encrypted on the blockchain, yet still be verified as valid under the network’s consensus rules by using zk-SNARK proofs. The acronym zk-SNARK stands for “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge,” and refers to a proof construction where one can prove possession of certain information, e.g. a secret key, without revealing that information, and without any interaction between the prover and verifier. “Zero-knowledge” proofs allow one party (the prover) to prove to another (the verifier) that a statement is true, without revealing any information beyond the validity of the statement itself. For example, given the hash of a random number, the prover could convince the verifier that there indeed exists a number with this hash value, without revealing what it is. Application to ZCASHIn order to have zero-knowledge privacy in Zcash, the function determining the validity of a transaction according to the network’s consensus rules must return the answer of whether the transaction is valid or not, without revealing any of the information it performed the calculations on. This is done by encoding some of the network's consensus rules in zk-SNARKs. At a high level, zk-SNARKs work by first turning what you want to prove into an equivalent form about knowing a solution to some algebraic equations. In the following section, we give a brief overview of how the rules for determining a valid transaction get transformed into equations that can then be evaluated on a candidate solution without revealing any sensitive information to the parties verifying the equations. “

Zcash Coin Trading

