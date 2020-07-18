Zcoin (XZC) Market Cap Tops $55.69 Million

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Zcoin has a total market cap of $55.69 million and $9.73 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcoin coin can now be bought for about $5.27 or 0.00057512 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zcoin has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,155.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.57 or 0.02572838 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.61 or 0.02453211 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.50 or 0.00464212 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.01 or 0.00742797 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00012771 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00066202 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.07 or 0.00645108 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00014510 BTC.

Zcoin Profile

Zcoin (XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,576,169 coins. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io

Buying and Selling Zcoin

Zcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

