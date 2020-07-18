ZCore Price Hits $0.0188 (ZCR)

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. ZCore has a market cap of $115,355.43 and approximately $4,482.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZCore coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0188 or 0.00000205 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $18.94, $33.94, $7.50 and $24.68. In the last seven days, ZCore has traded down 3.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZCore alerts:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

ZCore Coin Profile

ZCore is a coin. ZCore’s total supply is 6,141,214 coins. The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash . ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZCore Coin Trading

ZCore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $50.98, $33.94, $24.68, $32.15, $7.50, $13.77, $5.60, $10.39, $18.94, $24.43 and $20.33. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZCore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.