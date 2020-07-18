Zen Protocol (ZP) Price Reaches $0.0233 on Top Exchanges

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Zen Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0233 or 0.00000254 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zen Protocol has a market capitalization of $527,298.61 and approximately $197.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zen Protocol has traded up 54.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Castweet (CTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00037527 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.58 or 0.00639807 BTC.

Sora (XOR) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00044631 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00391290 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000643 BTC.

About Zen Protocol

Zen Protocol (ZP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 17th, 2017. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zen Protocol’s official website is www.zenprotocol.com

Zen Protocol Coin Trading

Zen Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zen Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zen Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

