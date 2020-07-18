ZEON Network (ZEON) Tops 1-Day Volume of $95,390.00

ZEON Network (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 18th. ZEON Network has a market cap of $22.08 million and approximately $95,390.00 worth of ZEON Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZEON Network token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, P2PB2B, BitMart and Hotbit. In the last week, ZEON Network has traded down 26.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010908 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $173.09 or 0.01887659 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00088752 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00187348 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001110 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded up 77.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002496 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000200 BTC.

ZEON Network Profile

ZEON Network’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,631,716,490 tokens. The Reddit community for ZEON Network is /r/ZeonNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ZEON Network is medium.com/zeon-network . The official website for ZEON Network is zeon.network . ZEON Network’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZEON Network

ZEON Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Hotbit, P2PB2B and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZEON Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

