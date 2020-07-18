ZeusNetwork (ZEUS) Trading Up 20.1% This Week

ZeusNetwork (CURRENCY:ZEUS) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Over the last week, ZeusNetwork has traded up 20.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ZeusNetwork token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, STEX and Bleutrade. ZeusNetwork has a total market capitalization of $32,035.92 and $10.00 worth of ZeusNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZeusNetwork alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002516 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded up 40.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000157 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000055 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000079 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ZeusNetwork Profile

ZeusNetwork (ZEUS) is a token. ZeusNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000,000 tokens. ZeusNetwork’s official Twitter account is @network_zeus . ZeusNetwork’s official website is zeusfundme.com

ZeusNetwork Token Trading

ZeusNetwork can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Crex24 and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeusNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeusNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZeusNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZeusNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZeusNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.