Zippie Tops 1-Day Volume of $34.00 (ZIPT)

Zippie (CURRENCY:ZIPT) traded down 35.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Zippie token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Bancor Network, CoinBene and IDEX. Zippie has a total market cap of $325,449.86 and $34.00 worth of Zippie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zippie has traded down 43.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010908 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $172.62 or 0.01885441 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00086626 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00186963 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001100 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001992 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000190 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Zippie Token Profile

Zippie was first traded on March 29th, 2018. Zippie’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,196,892 tokens. The Reddit community for Zippie is /r/Zippie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zippie’s official Twitter account is @zippiehq and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zippie’s official website is zippie.org

Buying and Selling Zippie

Zippie can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, YoBit, IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zippie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zippie should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zippie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

