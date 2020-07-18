zooplus AG (ETR:ZO1) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of zooplus AG (ETR:ZO1) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €124.13 ($139.47).

ZO1 has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($168.54) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($207.87) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($78.65) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Warburg Research set a €152.00 ($170.79) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €170.00 ($191.01) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of zooplus stock traded up €4.60 ($5.17) on Friday, reaching €152.60 ($171.46). 19,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,013. zooplus has a 1-year low of €65.10 ($73.15) and a 1-year high of €157.80 ($177.30). The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €144.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €110.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a PE ratio of -122.47.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, Purizon, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

