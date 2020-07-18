Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Zosano Pharma Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a transdermal micro needle patch system to deliver formulations of existing drugs through the skin for the treatment of a variety of indications. The Company’s lead product candidates include Weekly ZP-PTH for severe osteoporosis; ZP-Glucagon for severe hypoglycemia and ZP-Triptan, for migraine. Zosano Pharma Corporation is headquartered in Fremont, California. “
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ZSAN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Zosano Pharma in a report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Zosano Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zosano Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Zosano Pharma from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.
Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. Analysts anticipate that Zosano Pharma will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Zosano Pharma by 45.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 31,375 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Zosano Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in Zosano Pharma during the first quarter worth $114,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Zosano Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Zosano Pharma by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 385,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 24,431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.04% of the company’s stock.
About Zosano Pharma
Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics to patients suffering from migraine using its Adhesive Dermally-Applied Microarray technology. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine.
