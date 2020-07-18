ZUM TOKEN Price Down 78.4% Over Last 7 Days (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 39.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. In the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded 78.4% lower against the dollar. ZUM TOKEN has a total market cap of $154,044.34 and approximately $2.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZUM TOKEN token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Paritex and Mercatox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZUM TOKEN alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.26 or 0.00745590 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003627 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003868 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000140 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000055 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Token Profile

ZUM TOKEN (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 95,754,409,085 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,754,409,085 tokens. The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZUM TOKEN Token Trading

ZUM TOKEN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Paritex and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUM TOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZUM TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZUM TOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZUM TOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.