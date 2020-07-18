Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $502.94 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) to post $502.94 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Zynga’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $500.00 million to $510.00 million. Zynga posted sales of $376.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynga will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Zynga.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $424.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.51 million. Zynga had a net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.55%.

ZNGA has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Zynga from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Zynga from $8.30 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.83.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey Buckley sold 4,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $36,487.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,915.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $39,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 138,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,294.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 421,813 shares of company stock valued at $3,842,137 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZNGA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zynga in the 4th quarter worth $63,587,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zynga by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,999,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,117,000 after buying an additional 6,749,100 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Zynga by 142.6% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 6,458,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,241,000 after buying an additional 3,796,153 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Zynga in the 1st quarter worth $20,074,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zynga in the 1st quarter worth $18,737,000. 77.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZNGA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,000,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,683,170. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 135.00, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.34. Zynga has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

