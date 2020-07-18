Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

ZNGA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Zynga from $8.30 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Zynga from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Zynga from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd.

ZNGA stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.45. The stock had a trading volume of 12,000,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,683,170. Zynga has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $10.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.34.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $424.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.51 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Zynga will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 33,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $308,402.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,535.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $497,779.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 616,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,798,611.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 421,813 shares of company stock worth $3,842,137 in the last ninety days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZNGA. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynga in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zynga by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynga in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynga in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zynga in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

