-$0.12 EPS Expected for Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Mesoblast’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.10). Mesoblast reported earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesoblast will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mesoblast.

Get Mesoblast alerts:

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 197.65% and a negative return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MESO. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of Mesoblast from $13.00 to $15.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mesoblast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.78.

Shares of Mesoblast stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,158. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 3.51. Mesoblast has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $20.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mesoblast by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 25,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Mesoblast by 93.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 35,777 shares in the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mesoblast (MESO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.