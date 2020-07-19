-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dmc Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Dmc Global posted earnings per share of $1.17 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 112.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dmc Global will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.29. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dmc Global.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $73.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.87 million. Dmc Global had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business’s revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS.

BOOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens increased their price target on Dmc Global from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Dmc Global from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dmc Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Dmc Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOOM. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Dmc Global by 175.9% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Dmc Global during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dmc Global during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dmc Global during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Dmc Global during the first quarter valued at about $63,000.

NASDAQ:BOOM traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.55. 82,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,993. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.24 and its 200-day moving average is $31.82. Dmc Global has a 12-month low of $20.15 and a 12-month high of $65.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.61 million, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Dmc Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

