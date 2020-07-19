$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) will report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for RealPage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.40. RealPage reported earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RealPage will report full year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.79. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover RealPage.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $276.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.45 million. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. BidaskClub downgraded RealPage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on RealPage from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on RealPage in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on RealPage from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.40.

In related news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 81,836 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.41, for a total transaction of $5,189,220.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,431,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,781,624.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 128,447 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $8,712,560.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,431,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,109,565.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 810,283 shares of company stock worth $52,363,781 in the last three months. 13.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RP. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RealPage by 43.7% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of RealPage by 1,495.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 686 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of RealPage by 1,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of RealPage during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of RealPage by 570.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 986 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RP traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. RealPage has a 12 month low of $36.91 and a 12 month high of $69.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.02 and a beta of 1.06.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

