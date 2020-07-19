$147.85 Million in Sales Expected for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) will post $147.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rayonier’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $127.70 million and the highest is $168.00 million. Rayonier posted sales of $184.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Rayonier will report full year sales of $765.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $737.10 million to $793.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $753.50 million, with estimates ranging from $718.00 million to $789.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rayonier.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $259.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.06 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 2.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Rayonier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

In other Rayonier news, CEO David L. Nunes acquired 1,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.82 per share, with a total value of $34,014.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 392,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,360,926.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RYN. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Rayonier by 119.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Rayonier during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rayonier during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Rayonier during the first quarter worth about $117,000. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RYN traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.95. The company had a trading volume of 556,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,810. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.59 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.07. Rayonier has a 12 month low of $15.96 and a 12 month high of $33.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 234.78%.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

See Also: Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rayonier (RYN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.