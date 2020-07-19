$2.23 Billion in Sales Expected for Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) to post $2.23 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sonic Automotive’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.29 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.17 billion. Sonic Automotive reported sales of $2.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will report full year sales of $9.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.47 billion to $10.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $11.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.98 billion to $12.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sonic Automotive.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Sonic Automotive had a positive return on equity of 13.54% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. Sonic Automotive’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SAH shares. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Sonic Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $27.50 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.40.

SAH traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.21. 461,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Sonic Automotive has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $41.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 2.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

In related news, President Jeff Dyke sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,065,153 shares in the company, valued at $42,606,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Heath Byrd sold 7,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $264,850.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 141,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,453.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,824,876. 33.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Sonic Automotive by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Sonic Automotive by 12.8% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Sonic Automotive by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sonic Automotive (SAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.