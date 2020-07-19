$415.00 Million in Sales Expected for Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) will announce $415.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Koppers’ earnings. Koppers reported sales of $469.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Koppers will report full year sales of $1.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Koppers.

Get Koppers alerts:

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $401.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.90 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 55.33% and a net margin of 3.09%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koppers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Koppers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Koppers from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Shares of Koppers stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,097. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.92. The firm has a market cap of $421.73 million, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.89. Koppers has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $44.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.43.

In related news, Director Albert J. Neupaver bought 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $51,480.00. Company insiders own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOP. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Koppers during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. Santori & Peters Inc. lifted its position in Koppers by 14.3% during the second quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 57,502 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 7,186 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Koppers by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,734,000 after buying an additional 23,426 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Koppers by 3.5% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,809 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Koppers by 13.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 169,191 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 20,584 shares during the period. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Koppers (KOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.