$461.14 Million in Sales Expected for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) will report $461.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $589.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $377.73 million. Southwestern Energy reported sales of $667.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full year sales of $2.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $3.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Southwestern Energy.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 47.35% and a positive return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $592.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SWN shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $1.90 to $2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.03.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,675,535 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,971,000 after buying an additional 507,227 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,558,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 270,239 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 132,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of SWN traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $2.63. 12,026,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,743,293. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.32. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $3.90.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

