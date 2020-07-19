$47.48 Million in Sales Expected for Alerus Finl Cp (NYSE:ALRS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Alerus Finl Cp (NYSE:ALRS) will post sales of $47.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Alerus Finl Cp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $46.56 million to $48.40 million. Alerus Finl Cp reported sales of $48.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Alerus Finl Cp will report full-year sales of $194.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $193.06 million to $196.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $185.61 million, with estimates ranging from $184.61 million to $186.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alerus Finl Cp.

Alerus Finl Cp (NYSE:ALRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $46.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.67 million.

Alerus Finl Cp stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.48. 14,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,027. Alerus Finl Cp has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.63 and a 200 day moving average of $19.14.

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services for individuals, families, and businesses. It offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, personal loans, lines of credit, debit and credit cards, deposit and payment solutions, and mobile wallet, as well as online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, and private banking services.

