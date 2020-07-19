$536.63 Million in Sales Expected for Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) to announce sales of $536.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $510.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $546.30 million. Maxim Integrated Products reported sales of $556.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products will report full-year sales of $2.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Maxim Integrated Products.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $562.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.58 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 37.00%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MXIM. Barclays upgraded Maxim Integrated Products from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Nomura Securities began coverage on Maxim Integrated Products in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Maxim Integrated Products from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.44.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $4,342,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $63,206.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 137,446 shares of company stock valued at $8,907,136. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $177,281,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,187,000. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,363,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,769,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $723,944,000 after acquiring an additional 975,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,958,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,116,020,000 after acquiring an additional 959,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock traded up $0.50 on Monday, reaching $70.04. 2,813,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,094,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.26. The firm has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.31. Maxim Integrated Products has a 1-year low of $41.93 and a 1-year high of $73.52.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

