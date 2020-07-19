Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ADMP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ADMP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.25.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADMP. Zacks Investment Research cut Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Dawson James raised Adamis Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 15th.

Shares of ADMP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.77. 8,569,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,063,422. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $56.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $1.44.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $4.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 million. Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 140.34% and a negative return on equity of 76.02%. On average, analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ADMP) by 86.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 629,742 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 292,580 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.02% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

