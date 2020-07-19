AdEx (ADX) Market Cap Reaches $8.91 Million

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. AdEx has a total market cap of $8.91 million and $236,879.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AdEx token can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001122 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, AdEx has traded down 0.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045774 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.24 or 0.04949710 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003374 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00019658 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00056171 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00031903 BTC.

About AdEx

AdEx is a token. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,782,826 tokens. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network . AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AdEx

AdEx can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AdEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

