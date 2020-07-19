Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.77 million for the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a negative net margin of 12.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.88%. Aehr Test Systems updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Aehr Test Systems stock opened at $2.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Aehr Test Systems has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $2.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.83.

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on AEHR. TheStreet raised shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Aehr Test Systems primarily designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment for use in the semiconductor industry worldwide. It provides full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, and related accessories. The company offers Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.