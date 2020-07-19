Aeon (AEON) Price Hits $0.35 on Major Exchanges

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Aeon has a market capitalization of $5.55 million and approximately $7,026.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeon coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00003824 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aeon has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.09 or 0.00743235 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003649 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000142 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Aeon Coin Profile

Aeon (CRYPTO:AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Aeon Coin Trading

Aeon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

