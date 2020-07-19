Algorand Achieves Market Cap of $276.71 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Algorand has a market cap of $276.71 million and approximately $63.82 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00003918 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx, Hotbit and BitMax. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 29.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Algorand

Algorand’s total supply is 3,303,088,850 coins and its circulating supply is 771,817,007 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation . Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Algorand

Algorand can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax, Hotbit and CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

