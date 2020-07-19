AllSafe Price Tops $0.0267 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 18th. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for $0.0267 or 0.00000292 BTC on exchanges. AllSafe has a total market cap of $244,318.41 and $249.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AllSafe has traded down 13.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About AllSafe

ASAFE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken . The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw

Buying and Selling AllSafe

AllSafe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

