Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $146.73 Million

Analysts forecast that Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) will report sales of $146.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Amarin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $125.25 million to $156.00 million. Amarin posted sales of $100.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Amarin will report full year sales of $658.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $605.74 million to $700.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $824.21 million, with estimates ranging from $270.80 million to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Amarin.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $155.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Amarin’s quarterly revenue was up 111.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMRN. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on Amarin from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amarin in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Aegis increased their price target on Amarin from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.21.

NASDAQ AMRN traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $6.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,863,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,691,646. Amarin has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $26.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.67 and a beta of 2.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.82 and its 200 day moving average is $11.61.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Amarin by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Amarin by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 392,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,419,000 after buying an additional 41,355 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Amarin by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 43,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 9,827 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Amarin by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 252,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after buying an additional 116,662 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Amarin by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 148,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 27,112 shares during the period. 44.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

