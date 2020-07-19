Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.60.

Several research analysts recently commented on ABCB shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,550,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,983,000 after acquiring an additional 99,578 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,606,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,175,000 after acquiring an additional 170,643 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,533,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,250,000 after acquiring an additional 507,397 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,613,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 944,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,435,000 after acquiring an additional 60,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

ABCB traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.54. The stock had a trading volume of 255,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,931. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.48. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $44.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.39.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $202.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.45 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 15.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.79%.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.