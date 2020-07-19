Analysts Anticipate Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) to Post -$0.17 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort’s earnings. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort posted earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 118.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort will report full-year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $2.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $2.81. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $95.63 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 40.34%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Barclays raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 141.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 745 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 8.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.03. 101,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,615. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.25 and a 200 day moving average of $42.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.45. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a 12-month low of $20.55 and a 12-month high of $67.07.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.

