Analysts Anticipate Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $634.71 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) to announce sales of $634.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Noble Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $677.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $548.87 million. Noble Energy reported sales of $1.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 41.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Noble Energy will report full year sales of $3.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $5.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $5.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Noble Energy.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NBL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Noble Energy from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on Noble Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. TD Securities raised their target price on Noble Energy from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Noble Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Noble Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Noble Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.39.

NBL stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.66. The company had a trading volume of 7,426,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,728,257. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.43. Noble Energy has a one year low of $2.73 and a one year high of $27.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Noble Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Noble Energy by 87.1% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Noble Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Noble Energy by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Noble Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

