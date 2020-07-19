Analysts Anticipate Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) Will Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) to post earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.28 and the lowest is $0.25. Sleep Number posted earnings per share of $0.94 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $3.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $3.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sleep Number.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $284.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.80 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 48.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on SNBR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush raised their target price on Sleep Number from $30.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Sleep Number from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

In other news, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 11,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total value of $637,526.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Poirier sold 2,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total value of $85,753.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,827 shares of company stock worth $2,357,055. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 30.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 169.8% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNBR traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 634,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,459. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.23. Sleep Number has a fifty-two week low of $15.27 and a fifty-two week high of $61.00.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

