Analysts Expect East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to Post $0.67 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. East West Bancorp reported earnings of $1.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 46%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $4.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow East West Bancorp.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $416.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.75 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.34% and a return on equity of 14.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.67.

East West Bancorp stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.30. 795,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,023,416. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. East West Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $51.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 51.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,490,000 after purchasing an additional 173,633 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 308,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,006,000 after purchasing an additional 71,809 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on East West Bancorp (EWBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.