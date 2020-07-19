Analysts Expect Surface Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SURF) to Announce -$0.51 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Surface Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SURF) will announce earnings per share of ($0.51) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Surface Oncology’s earnings. Surface Oncology reported earnings per share of ($0.64) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Surface Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.87). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($2.12). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Surface Oncology.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $38.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.59 million. Surface Oncology had a negative return on equity of 38.44% and a negative net margin of 70.90%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SURF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Surface Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Surface Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Cowen reissued an “average” rating on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Monday, June 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 25.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 133,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 26,802 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 284.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 189,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 139,900 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 38.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 673,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 188,424 shares during the period. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SURF traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.47. 490,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,948. The stock has a market cap of $154.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a current ratio of 6.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.36. Surface Oncology has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $7.66.

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388 targeting interleukin 27.

