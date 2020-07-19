Analysts Expect Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Will Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) will report earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tetra Tech’s earnings. Tetra Tech reported earnings of $0.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will report full year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tetra Tech.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $584.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

TTEK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total transaction of $95,326.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,756.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William R. Brownlie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.57, for a total transaction of $795,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the first quarter worth $26,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the second quarter worth $32,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the first quarter worth $44,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 97.3% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $81.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.42 and a 200-day moving average of $80.71. Tetra Tech has a 12-month low of $63.61 and a 12-month high of $99.34.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

