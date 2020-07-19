Analysts Set Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU) Target Price at $12.60

Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.83.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Aspen Group from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Aspen Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on Aspen Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th.

NASDAQ ASPU traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $9.50. The stock had a trading volume of 203,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,956. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.34 and a 200-day moving average of $8.34. The company has a market capitalization of $211.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.76 and a beta of 0.71. Aspen Group has a 52-week low of $3.62 and a 52-week high of $10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 million. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 13.96%.

In related news, COO Gerard Wendolowski sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $80,589.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,975.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Mathews sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 627,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,326,534.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,160,637 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Aspen Group during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Group in the 1st quarter worth $196,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Group in the 4th quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Group in the 4th quarter worth $348,000. Institutional investors own 43.71% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing, education, business, technology, management, health sciences, and professional and extended studies.

