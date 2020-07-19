Analysts Set BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Target Price at $41.13

Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

BNTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on BioNTech from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on BioNTech from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America lowered BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

Shares of BioNTech stock traded up $9.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.25. 5,024,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,069,292. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -89.74. BioNTech has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $105.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.61.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.90 million. As a group, analysts forecast that BioNTech will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in BioNTech by 365.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the first quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 22.7% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,612,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,548,000 after purchasing an additional 483,935 shares during the period. 2.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 for prostate cancer; BNT113 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114, which is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; and BNT115 and BNT116 to treat other cancers, including ovarian cancer.

