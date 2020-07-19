Analysts Set BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Target Price at $41.13

Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.00.
BNTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on BioNTech from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on BioNTech from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America lowered BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.
Shares of BioNTech stock traded up $9.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.25. 5,024,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,069,292. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -89.74. BioNTech has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $105.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.61.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in BioNTech by 365.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the first quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 22.7% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,612,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,548,000 after purchasing an additional 483,935 shares during the period. 2.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
BioNTech Company Profile
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 for prostate cancer; BNT113 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114, which is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; and BNT115 and BNT116 to treat other cancers, including ovarian cancer.
