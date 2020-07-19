Analysts Set Cenovus Energy Inc (TSE:CVE) Target Price at C$7.24

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$7.41.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CVE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Monday, June 8th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$9.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

CVE traded down C$0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching C$6.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,097,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,290,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of C$2.06 and a 12 month high of C$14.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.52. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.28.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.28) by C($0.69). The business had revenue of C$4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.55 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.