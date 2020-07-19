Analysts Set Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) Target Price at $31.00

Shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.20.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 7,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $165,459.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,655.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 406.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 14,588 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at $1,200,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,460,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,954,000 after acquiring an additional 322,029 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,013,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,158,000 after purchasing an additional 289,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 424,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,102,000 after purchasing an additional 22,815 shares during the period. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iron Mountain stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,088,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,098,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Iron Mountain has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $34.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.81.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.86%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

