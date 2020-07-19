Analysts Set Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) Target Price at $25.40

Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.40.

SKY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upgraded Skyline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Skyline from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skyline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Skyline from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Skyline from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Skyline during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Skyline by 3,576.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Skyline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Skyline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Skyline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Shares of SKY traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $26.46. 373,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,350. Skyline has a one year low of $10.82 and a one year high of $37.03.

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Skyline Company Profile

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

