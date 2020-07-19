Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Issues Q3 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) issued an update on its third quarter 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.12-1.12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $574-574 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $562.95 million.Ashland Global also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.12 EPS.
Ashland Global stock opened at $76.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Ashland Global has a 12 month low of $38.88 and a 12 month high of $81.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.46.
Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The business had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.75 million. Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.63%. Ashland Global’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ashland Global will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ashland Global Company Profile
Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.
