Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Issues Q3 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) issued an update on its third quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.12-1.12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $574-574 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $562.95 million.Ashland Global also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.12 EPS.

Ashland Global stock opened at $76.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Ashland Global has a 12 month low of $38.88 and a 12 month high of $81.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The business had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.75 million. Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.63%. Ashland Global’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ashland Global will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Ashland Global from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ashland Global from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ashland Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on Ashland Global from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Ashland Global from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.11.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.