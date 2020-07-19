ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) to report ($0.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR’s earnings. ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR posted earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 233.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.40). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.50). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR.

ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01).

ASLN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.04. The stock had a trading volume of 368,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,366. The stock has a market cap of $65.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 3.31. ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $8.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.82.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASLN. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR during the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. 10.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR Company Profile

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for prevalent cancers. It targets diseases that are prevalent in Asia, and orphan indications in the United States and Europe. The company's lead program, varlitinib, is a reversible small molecule pan-human epidermal growth factor receptor, or pan-HER, inhibitor that targets the human epidermal growth factor receptors HER1, HER2, and HER4.

