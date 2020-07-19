AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at Raymond James

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AMK has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AssetMark Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. AssetMark Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.67.

AMK stock opened at $28.20 on Wednesday. AssetMark Financial has a 12-month low of $13.94 and a 12-month high of $34.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.02.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. AssetMark Financial had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $114.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.55 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that AssetMark Financial will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Carrie E. Hansen sold 3,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $71,814.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 297,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,734,992.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Carrie E. Hansen sold 11,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $261,399.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 297,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,592,201.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 602,548 shares of company stock worth $15,018,422. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in AssetMark Financial by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in AssetMark Financial by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in AssetMark Financial by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in AssetMark Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.05% of the company’s stock.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

