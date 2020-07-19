ATC Coin (ATCC) Trading 12.6% Lower Over Last Week

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. ATC Coin has a market cap of $1.13 million and $27.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ATC Coin has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ATC Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Instant Bitex and BiteBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ATC Coin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.38 or 0.00463139 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00012680 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000496 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003427 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005835 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000444 BTC.

ATC Coin Coin Profile

ATCC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 389,206,903 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial . The official website for ATC Coin is www.atccoin.com

ATC Coin Coin Trading

ATC Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, BiteBTC and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATC Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ATC Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATC Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.