Atomic Wallet Coin Price Reaches $1.24 on Top Exchanges (AWC)

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Atomic Wallet Coin has a total market cap of $13.10 million and $181,091.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atomic Wallet Coin token can currently be bought for about $1.24 or 0.00013496 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. During the last week, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded 19.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Atomic Wallet Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010904 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.64 or 0.01885743 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00087062 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00186412 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00001092 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001990 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000191 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Profile

Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 tokens. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet . The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/atomic-wallet . The official website for Atomic Wallet Coin is atomicwallet.io

Buying and Selling Atomic Wallet Coin

Atomic Wallet Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atomic Wallet Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Atomic Wallet Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atomic Wallet Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.