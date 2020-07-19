Auctus (AUC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $32,432.00

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Auctus token can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00001101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Auctus has traded 20.4% lower against the dollar. Auctus has a market capitalization of $3.20 million and approximately $32,432.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045839 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $454.12 or 0.04963832 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00019558 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00056133 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00031817 BTC.

About Auctus

Auctus is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,635 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,805,729 tokens. The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org . Auctus’ official website is auctus.org

Auctus Token Trading

Auctus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auctus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Auctus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

