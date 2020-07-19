Aurora (AOA) Price Up 405.4% This Week

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded down 12.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Aurora token can currently be bought for $0.0175 or 0.00000192 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitinka, Indodax, Kucoin and CoinEgg. During the last seven days, Aurora has traded up 405.4% against the dollar. Aurora has a market capitalization of $114.78 million and approximately $8.76 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045784 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.02 or 0.04959224 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003366 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00019808 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00056220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00031878 BTC.

About Aurora

Aurora (CRYPTO:AOA) is a token. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,330,148 tokens. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io

Aurora Token Trading

Aurora can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, Kucoin, Bitinka and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

