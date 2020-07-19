Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AGR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Avangrid in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Avangrid from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Avangrid from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Avangrid from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGR. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Avangrid in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Avangrid during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Robecosam AG boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 475,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. 14.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Avangrid stock traded up $1.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.15. 794,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,985. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Avangrid has a 52-week low of $35.62 and a 52-week high of $57.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.48.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 11.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avangrid will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.11%.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

