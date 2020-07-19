AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

AVEVF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded AVEVA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Friday, April 17th.

Get AVEVA Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:AVEVF remained flat at $$52.05 during midday trading on Friday. AVEVA Group has a 12 month low of $33.20 and a 12 month high of $68.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.69.

AVEVA Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software for process and hybrid industries in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It provides solutions covering various aspects of the asset life cycle, including conceptual modeling and 3D design, process simulation, optimization, and manufacturing operations management.

Read More: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for AVEVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.