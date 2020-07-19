Axe (AXE) Trading Up 5% This Week

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One Axe coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00002080 BTC on popular exchanges including FreiExchange, Crex24 and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, Axe has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. Axe has a market cap of $1.00 million and $5.49 million worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Axe alerts:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000502 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000064 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Axe

Axe (CRYPTO:AXE) is a coin. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners . Axe’s official website is axerunners.com

Axe Coin Trading

Axe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, FreiExchange and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.